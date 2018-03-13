The Skagway Assembly is set to discuss possible water and sewer rate increases at a meeting Thursday.

Borough manager Scott Hahn is recommending increasing water fees by 5 percent and wastewater charges by 7 percent this year.

Hahn estimates this would amount to $1.00 or less per month for each utility.

In his recommendation, Hahn references a utility rate study conducted in 2015 that identified the need for fee increases.

Hahn also suggests revisiting possible additional rate increases next year.

In a report to the assembly, Hahn also discusses the possibility of changing or eliminating the option of turning off utilities in the winter.

The assembly will also continue the discussion about developing a seasonal campground. The idea was raised previously as a way to help with a seasonal housing shortage.

Recommendations from the Nahku Bay Property Oversight Ad Hoc Committee are also coming back to the assembly.

The committee was set up in 2016 to develop guidelines for the use of property in Long Bay.

The assembly took a look at recommendations at its last meeting, and sent them back to the committee to work out some concerns.

Also on the agenda is the first reading of an ordinance that aims at removing a lot size reduction restriction in the residential conservation zone.

But, in a memo to the assembly, Borough Clerk Emily Deach says a discussion with the borough attorney revealed the ordinance wouldn’t fulfill all of its intentions.

Finally, the assembly will meet in executive session to discuss moving forward on the waterfront with White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad and Holland America Group. Holland America sent a letter to Skagway earlier this year proposing a joint venture.

These are just some of the items on the Skagway Assembly agenda. The meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m. in assembly chambers. You can listen live through a link on our homepage.