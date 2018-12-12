A barge is coming to Haines to pick up scrap metal this week. Channel Construction’s CCI401 barge will leave Juneau tomorrow and arrive at the Lutak dock in Haines on Thursday night. They will pick up city scrap on Friday. Channel Construction is coming to collect metal from the Haines Highway Project. They are not under contract with the borough, but Will Tonsgard from Channel Construction estimates they will take about 50 tons of cars and scrap from the Haines Borough. The CCI401 barge has a 5,000 ton capacity.

Private citizens will not have access to the Lutak dock to drop off materials. Cars or scrap metal left at the dock will be considered littering. Channel Construction will set up free inspection and pick up for private citizens on a case by case basis.

Public facilities director Brad Ryan says junked cars stack up in Haines. He estimates there are a few hundred in the area. Channel Construction will take junk vehicles without titles as long as they are processed first. That means transmissions, coolant, oil and gas must be drained. There may be no propane, batteries or trash in the vehicle. To set up an free inspection or pick-up, call 789-0200.