John Carlson and Tom Faverty are fitting cedar boards into what will be the ceiling of the sauna. They’re two of the many volunteers and donors who have pushed to make a public sauna happen. Right now, it’s just an insulated frame next to the pool.

“We’re working up a sweat just being in there now,” said Carlson.



The sauna is nestled in an alcove near the pool, where timers previously set up for swim meets. Judges will now perch on top of the sauna for meets. It’s balmy in the Haines pool, a soothing contrast to the deepening snow outside.

And that’s the goal of the sauna.

“It warms you up in the middle of the winter,” said Tom Morphet, an active supporter of the project.

“I like to call it the poor or the working man’s trip to Mexico. So if you’re in Haines all winter, you could step into 180 degree box, you’re warmed up. You get out, you feel better. You feel like you’re warmed up down to your bones.”

Morphet has been leading the charge on the sauna project. It’s been a slow charge. The idea was the brainchild of Darcie Culbeck, back in 2013.

“I’m sure some people will look at it and say, ‘holy cow, it’s a eight foot by six foot box, you know, why did it take seven years and $11,000?'” Morphet said.



Morphet said the grassroots effort took time, but it happened. What started as a mailing list and a checking account is about to be realized. Donations and volunteer hours paid for the sauna, but he says the borough will pay to heat it.

Once the cedar is up, all the sauna needs is a Juneau electrician to make it operational.