Last week, Chris Dimond filed to run for House District 33, including Haines, Skagway, Klukwan, Gustavus, and downtown Juneau. Dimond is a longtime Juneau resident, a union organizer, and a 43-year-old father of three who plans to run as a non-partisan candidate. His wife is a Legislative Aide for Sen. Gary Stevens of Kodiak.

Rep. Sam Kito III, a Democrat, currently represents District 33. He’s said publicly he’s not sure he’ll run again. Sara Hannan, a retired teacher from Juneau, has also filed for the seat as a Democrat.

KHNS’ Berett Wilber caught up with Dimond for a conversation this week.

Since he’s running as an independent, Dimond’s name won’t appear on the ballot during the party primary in August.

Per Alaska law, he’ll need to collect signatures from one percent of the voters in his District that cast ballots in 2016, about 150 people. That will put him on the ballot for the general election on November 6.