With the recent cuts to Public Broadcasting Funding from the State of Alaska, KHNS is reducing costs, which will mean a few programming changes.

We will be replacing programming from American Public Media with as similar programming as possible, including reintroducing programming from Public Radio International. PRI’s The World will return to our Noon news hour.

Check out the current and proposed Program Schedules at the bottom of the page, or here.

You will notice changes in the evening and late night programming, as we will be losing The Daily, Marketplace, Performance Today and The BBC. A variety of weekly programming with replace The Daily at 6:30, and Classical music will continue at 7pm on Tuesday and Thursday. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra weekly show will be Tuesdays, with The Record Shelf from PRI will be on Thursdays.

A curated selection of podcasts from the Public Radio Exchange (titled PRX: Remix) will replace the late night BBC block. These segments will range in length and content; including news, current events, and storytelling. To get an idea of what’s on PRX: Remix, check out the web player on the right hand side of the homepage.

We appreciate any and all feedback regarding these programming changes. Feel free to use our contact form here.

KHNS Potential Programming Changes 2019

KHNS Program Summer 2019