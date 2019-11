KHNS will not be broadcasting the hearings live, but we are offering this live stream direct from NPR. Also, we will have a short recap from The World at Noon, as well as a full recap and analysis from NPR’s All Things Considered from 7-8pm Wednesday evening.

The U.S. House of Representatives is holding open hearings in its impeachment inquiry into President Trump. All hearings will be streamed through this video player as they are live.