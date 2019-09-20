The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association issued a flood watch for Skagway and the Taiya River Basin on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Wes Adkins is the lead meteorologist at the National Weather Center in Juneau. He says he expects 2 to 3 inches of rain and possible flooding along the Taiya River.

“And that’s a lot of rainfall⁠—normally, it’s one of our driest regions in Southeast Alaska,” he said.

That much rain could inundate parts of the Chilkoot Trail. He says hikers should stay alert and anticipate water on the trail.

“Be prepared to get to higher ground,” Adkins said.

“But it should be gradual. Be alert and take your NOAA weather radio.”

Adkins says NOAA will monitor conditions and update the flood warning if necessary.