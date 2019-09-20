No trespassing signs have been posted at a popular trailhead used to access Mt. Ripinsky. It is known as the Race Trail because it is used as a course for mountain running races. The signs draw more attention to the public use of trails that cross private land in Haines.

Haines resident Roger Schnabel put up no trespassing signs at the start of the Race Trail over the weekend. The trail crosses his land along Young Road.

According to Schnabel, the trailhead wasn’t always located where it is today. He and other property owners have tried to keep people off it with no trespassing signs in the past.

“The race trailhead it always was to the West of that, behind Troy Fotta’s home. That sign was posted and it’s still up. It’s been up there for 15-20 years. After that sign went up then someone re-established this trail where it is today. I put no trespassing signs up, but they were removed and disrespectfully they continued to use the trail,” Schnabel said.

He said that a call last week prompted him to put the signs up once again. According to Schnabel, Alaska Department of Fish and Game asked him if they could put a bear alert sign on his property.

“I said where at, and they said at the Ripinski Trail. I said is it for the borough trail at the end of Young Road and they said yes. I said no problem. I’ve got no problem with that at all. However, if it’s at the race trailhead across from Doris Bell, if any sign goes up there I’d prefer it to be a no trespassing sign.”

Schnabel said when he visited Young Road later, Fish and Game had posted a bear alert sign at the Race Trail. Fish and Game’s area manager Richard Chappell confirmed that bear warnings were posted at all of the four trailheads used to access Mt. Ripinsky.

“So to follow up with that statement, I took the bear alert sign down which was on my property and put the no trespassing sign up. That’s what prompted this.”

Schnabel is not the only property owner who has taken issue with trails crossing his land on Ripinsky. The Alaska Mental Health Trust Land Office reached out to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee about the issue earlier in August. They say trails on Mt. Ripinsky and Mt. Riley cross through Trust Land without any authorization and that commercial tour operators using the trails are trespassing.

Now Parks and Rec is looking into acquiring easements for the trails. When asked if he might consider an easement for the Race Trail, Schnabel said he is worried that could prevent him from development opportunities.

“I don’t want to create problems for myself where I’ve given up easement or given up a right for a trail and I want to have a road built through it. That obviously, I’m chopping off my own foot there when I do that. And of course, there is a liability issue. That is a concern,” Schnabel said.

The Race Trail is used for an annual run on the Fourth of July. The event is hosted by the Haines Chamber of Commerce. Schnabel said he has no intention of preventing the event from happening in the future.

“The Chamber of Commerce has done a very professional job. They’ve come to me and they’ve asked for the race to take place for the community. They’ve provided me indemnification as an additional insured. All the racers signed waivers.”

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee’s Trails Subcommittee is continuing to discuss access to trails that cross multiple property lines.