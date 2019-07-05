Hello KHNS supporters ~

Last week Governor Dunleavy vetoed state funding for Alaska public media, resulting in a nearly $75,000 loss for KHNS (almost a quarter of our yearly budget). In response, we’re asking you to do one of the most critical things you’ve ever done for KHNS – contact state legislators and ask them to override the governor’s line item vetoes and revert to the budget they previously approved.

The legislature needs to hear directly from Alaskans like you about the importance of retaining funding for valued services like public radio. Here’s the simple message you need to send before Monday, July 8th :

* The governor’s vetoes will have a negative impact on people in our community through loss of jobs, contracts, and benefits/services. At KHNS there will be a reduction in staffing and local programming, as well as changes in national and state programs that we can afford to air.

* Our communities already support KHNS and other non-profits generously and will struggle to make up for the loss of state funds. While larger PFDs might lead some Alaskans to increase financial support for services they value, many will be burdened with increased property taxes as borough governments attempt to offset state funding losses.

* The legislature must override all of the governor’s line item vetoes and revert to its approved budget in order to preserve vital services in our state, like public radio. KHNS is our community’s only daily source for local news, emergency alerts, and key information about natural disasters like wildfires, floods, and earthquakes.

Please contact Haines and Skagway’s legislators by email or phone:

Senator Jesse Kiehl, Senator.Jesse.Kiehl@akleg.gov, 855-465-4947

Representative Sara Hannan, Representative.Sara.Hannan@akleg.gov, 800-968-6744

Thank you for all that you do for KHNS and our community! And thank you for making a little time this holiday weekend to reach out to legislators.

Kay Clements

KHNS General Manager