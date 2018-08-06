If you don’t own a car, finding a way to get to Whitehorse from Haines can be challenging. For years, there hasn’t been any regular transportation service between the two cities. David Simmons is hoping to change that with his new business Hinterland Express.

Simmons said he first got the idea to start a shuttle service between Haines and Whitehorse after he needed to make the trip himself. He recently moved to Haines from Bavaria and takes regular trips to Germany throughout the year.

“There’s a direct flight with Condor [Airlines] from Frankfurt to Whitehorse,” Simmons said. “I can take that. That’s great. No 36-hour layovers in Seattle or Juneau airport and sleeping on the floor there and everything. You just go right to Whitehorse. Then I realized there’s no connection—public transport—between Whitehorse and Haines. So that’s how the idea initially sparked in my mind to create a shuttle service between Whitehorse and Haines.”

Initially, he thought most of his passengers would be German tourists who had taken the flight from Frankfurt.

“The more I’ve been speaking about this new business of mine to people around town, the more I’m also realizing, ‘Oh, there’s a lot of people who need something from Whitehorse.’ So, I’m starting to see more and more locals who can actually use the service as well, and it’s not just the German tourists who are coming in,” Simmons said.

In the late ‘40s, the now-defunct O’Harra Bus Lines briefly offered service between the two cities, and tours operating out of Whitehorse have offered transportation to Haines in the past.

These days transportation options are limited for people who don’t own cars. Transport to Whitehorse is available from Skagway through Fraser, B.C. on the White Pass and Yukon Railroad Route. But this option is only available as part of a tour package. Other than that, travelers must rent a car.

Simmons’ business, Hinterland Express will offer regular service between Haines and Whitehorse with one stop in Haines Junction as well.

“Initially, I planned on starting next season, but then this Mercedes Sprinter came into my life,” Simmons said. “And so I said, ‘Hey, let’s give it a go. Let’s test it out this summer.'”

Throughout the month of August, Simmons is offering trips to Whitehorse from Haines on Sundays and trips to Haines from Whitehorse on Mondays.

So far, he has made one trip this season. He carried one passenger from Haines to the Yukon. He says he was surprised by how well he got to know his passenger during their trip together.

“Currently, I serve at the Alpenglow and there you get to exchange a little bit when serving pizza, but when you sit in a car together for four and a half hours then you really get to know someone and share some life stories and figure out how they came to be where they are today. I really like that aspect of it, and it’s become more of an aspect of the job than I had initially imagined, and I like that,” Simmons said.

Passengers must have a valid passport that allows for entry into Canada and the United States, and appropriate visas if applicable.

People can make reservations online at hinterlandexpress.com or call Simmons directly to book a trip.