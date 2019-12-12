The Haines Borough Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday to interpret how the borough charter defines the authority of the local police department. The decision was not reached without disagreement. After the meeting, Sean Maidy announced his resignation from the assembly on Facebook.

The authority of the Haines Borough Police Department has been a subject of debate recently. Until two years ago, a state trooper stationed in Haines policed areas outside of the townsite. When the state removed that position, it raised the question of whether the local police department could legally respond to emergencies outside the townsite.

The resolution adopted at Tuesday’s meeting aims to answer that question, at least for the time being.

The Haines Borough Charter states that local police departments can only operate within a service area. Right now the only police service area lies within the boundaries of the townsite.

The charter also states that the borough can provide emergency dispatch across all areas of the borough. Last month, assembly member Brenda Josephson drafted a resolution to interpret emergency dispatch to include police service.

“I worked with the clerk [and the] the borough manager on this. The borough attorney has weighed in on this as well. I think this is a good solution for right now,” Josephson said.

The resolution states that the assembly “interprets emergency dispatch as allowing the police department to respond to emergencies outside the Townsite until the Haines Borough voters have settled the question of emergency police services at the October 6, 2020 regular election. These emergency services shall be paid for from sales tax revenue.”

Assembly member Sean Maidy strongly disagreed with this interpretation of the borough charter.

“I’m concerned that if we change this definition, what it’s going to be doing is not meshing with charter. That’s like making a law that doesn’t work with the constitution,” Maidy said. “I have to argue whenever I hear someone say that providing dispatch means that we can provide service. It specifically says in charter they’re labeled separately.”

The borough’s attorney Brooks Chandler agrees that police and emergency dispatch are separate services. In an email to Borough Manager Debra Schnabel, Chandler wrote, “Actual police officers responding beyond townsite limits are a component of the operation of a ‘police department’ not a component of ‘dispatch communication services’ or ’emergency dispatch.'”

In a follow up email to Borough Clerk Alekka Fullerton, Chandler wrote that formalizing an alternative interpretation of the charter is “better than doing nothing” but it would not protect the borough from a lawsuit.

At the meeting Tuesday, assembly member Paul Rogers said that the resolution’s interpretation of the charter was correct and posed minimal legal risk.

“I think it is highly unlikely that we are going to be sued by someone who received police services outside of the townsite. I think that is one of the most remote possibilities that I can think of,” Rogers said. “It’s already in our charter. A lot of people can’t see it that way. Well, it is. I think we need to move forward and this is the right way to do it.”

Some assembly members see the resolution as a temporary solution until charter can be amended to make the local police an area wide power. However, that would require a vote of the people. At this time there’s no ordinance to put the proposed amendment on next year’s ballot.

Even if the issue did make it on to next year’s ballot, there’s no guarantee it would pass. In 2018, voters living outside the townsite rejected a proposal to create their own police service areas.

The assembly adopted Josephson’s resolution with assembly members Zephyr Sincerny and Sean Maidy opposed. Following the meeting, Maidy announced his resignation from the assembly.

“The manager put it best last night. This issue has been blown up. It’s not so much a police issue as much as it’s a how government is run issue,” Maidy said. “I can’t be a part of a government that operates in such a way.”

Haines Borough Clerk Alekka Fullerton had not received a letter of resignation from Maidy the day after the meeting. She says if he does formally resign, the assembly will have 30 days to accept the resignation and act to fill the vacancy. They would decide whether to appoint a new member or hold a special election.