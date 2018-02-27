A longtime educator and Douglas resident has filed to run for a seat in the Alaska Legislature. Sara Hannan taught American Government to students for years. Now, she wants to be a part of it by representing several Southeast communities.

Hannan filed a letter of intent to run for Alaska House District 33. That includes Skagway, Haines, Klukwan, Gustavus, downtown Juneau and Douglas.

It’s the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Sam Kito III.

Hannan retired from a career as a classroom teacher at Juneau Douglas High School in 2016. She taught social studies – primarily psychology and American government. And…

“I worked for several years for a program called Closeup, whose philosophy is experiential learning about government,” says Hannan. “So you’re going to look at the real government, you’re going to model the real government; you’re going to try to impact the real government. But you’re doing simulations and mock trials and that kind of stuff.”

While Hannan hasn’t held public office before, she says government isn’t a new interest.

“It’s one of those things though, that I’ve always done it from this side – from the ‘everyone should be voting!’ I was a voter registrar, every one of my students, it was always a big deal that I pushed to get you registered to vote,” says Hannan.

Hannan is running as a Democrat. She says that might surprise some of her former students.

“I was a very conservative teacher in my teacher protocol,” says Hannan. “I ran a law and order classroom.”

In January, Hannan emceed the 2018 Women’s March on Juneau. She says that experience led to conversations about running for office.

“That circle of passionate women engaged in women’s march issues, where we were coming up with lists of people to try to coerce them into running for a variety of offices in the 2018 or 2020 cycles, I said ‘It’s about time girls, it’s about time that I took the step that I’m pushing everybody else to take,'” says Hannan.

She points to two main priorities.

“I don’t think you can be an elected official in Alaska today and not say that our financial future isn’t our priority,” says Hannan. “Because everything else hinges on that. We are at a transition point where if we don’t have a more stable economy, all the things that are our social ills will only get worse. And all the things that are potential positive impacts on those cost money.”

Another priority for Hannan is early childhood education.

“Being a place that we have a longer term impact and a better use of dollars and some immediacy that we need to meet in Alaska,” says Hannan. “Because if we don’t, we lose our children to all the things of drugs and violence and inability to be economically self-sustaining.”

While she has put her name in to fill appointments in the legislature before, this is Hannan’s first time running.

“My economic risk isn’t too much. It doesn’t affect my future job. It doesn’t disrupt my family’s life. And I think I can do it at this point,” says Hannan.

Hannan currently works for the education organization Southeast Regional Resource Center. She also volunteers with the Salvation Army and Juneau’s monthly storytelling event Mudrooms.

Kito has not announced whether he’ll run for re-election.