Skagway’s annual Buckwheat Ski Classic is coming up at the end of this month.

This year marks the 32nd annual Buckwheat Ski Classic. The race has a different theme each year. In 2017 the tagline was “Oh the Places You’ll Ski,” a Dr. Seuss Theme.

This year, it’s the Buckwheat 0032: Live and Let Ski.

Skiers are encouraged to dress up based on the theme. Jeff Brady is the secretary of the Log Cabin Ski Society, the race organizers.

“We should have our share of tuxedos and martini glasses,” says Brady. “Hopefully a nice array of Bond villains and some Bond girls. And some Bond boys too maybe thrown in.”

The prize for best costume is an overnight package to the Upper Dewey Lake cabin in Skagway.

“It’s gotten to be quite a craze over the last few years,” says Brady. “A lot of competition for it.”

There are also prizes for race winners. And skiers can choose which distance they want to take on. There is a 50K, 25K, and 10K race. And kids can take part in a 5K.

“It’s a family event,” says Brady. “We have skiers of all abilities. And we like it that way. We bill it as a really fun event to sort of close out the winter season. And that’s kind of what was envisioned by Buckwheat our founder. And we’ve got a committee that keeps that going.”

Brady says the event is about more than just winning a race.

“It’s not just about the few who can race it and win it,” says Brady. “It’s all about coming out and having fun.”

The annual event was founded by Skagway’s Buckwheat Donahue. It’s a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Ski Society and held on the log cabin trails north of Skagway.

Brady says limited snowfall this winter has made it challenging to set up all the trails so far. But, he expects that to turn around.

“We’ve actually struggled getting some of the trail in this year because it just wasn’t deep enough,” says Brady. “We’ve got the main core, our 10K. We’ve had that track set for the last six weeks or so. But getting out to the outer trails, there just hasn’t been enough snow. But I think this dump we got this week is going to help that immensely.”

The day also involves snow carvings.

“Our snow carving crew, Team Alaska who goes far and wide showing off every year, they’re really doing a big focus this year on the Buckwheat,” says Brady. “It’s going to be very international out there. All of the Bond movie locations and one big aid station probably.”

There will also be a banquet and after parties in Skagway.

The Buckwheat 0032 is on Saturday, March 24. Brady says there are just over 100 people registered so far. He’s hoping to at least double that in coming weeks.

Online registration is open until March 18. There will be late registration on March 22 in Whitehorse and March 23 in Skagway.

And, if you don’t want to ski, Brady is still looking for volunteers for the event.