State Senator Jesse Kiehl is hosting a series of meetings in communities across the Lynn Canal this week. Kiehl represents Juneau, Gustavus, Haines, Skagway, and Klukwan in the state legislature. He is currently serving a four year term and will not be up for re-election until 2022.

The state senator began a tour of his senate district on Tuesday with a trip to Gustavus. Next he’ll be meeting with constituents in Skagway, followed by Klukwan and Haines.

During the meetings Kiehl will take questions and discuss the upcoming legislative session, which begins January 21.

Meeting times and locations

Wednesday

Skagway Public Library 3-5:30 p.m.

Skagway AB Hall 6-7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Klukwan Hospitality House 5-6:30 p.m.

Friday

Haines Borough Public Library 1:30-3 p.m.

Haines Chilkat Center for the Arts 6-7:30 p.m.