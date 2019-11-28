Stay tuned to KHNS over the Thanksgiving Holidays! The KHNS Staff and Volunteers will have the time off, but radio never sleeps!
KHNS Thanksgiving Programming for Thursday:
8-10am – Soundwaves with Janine Allen
10am – WHYY’s The Pulse – Science and Thanksgiving
11am – WXPN/NPR’s The World Cafe – Thanksgiving with Questlove
Noon – PRI’s The World – Daily News International & National
1-3pm – KRNN’s Southern Exposure with Western Red
3-5pm – FM Odyssey’s Thanksgiving Special
5pm – NPR’s All Things Considered
6pm – WNYC’s The Sporkful – Thanksgiving is for Eaters
7pm – Thanksgiving Feast – Food and Music with Jim Raposa
8-10pm – UpFront Soul celebrates Native American Heritage Month
10-midnight – American Routes
KHNS Thanksgiving Programming for Black Friday:
8-10am – American Rhythm – Oldies but goodies celebrating food
10am – WNYC’s Science Friday
11am – WXPN/NPR’s The World Cafe
Noon – PRI’s The World – Daily News International & National
1-3pm – The Wood Warblers JazzGrass Thanksgiving Special – Country music for the Thanksgiving holiday
3pm -NV1’s Undercurrents – Gregg McViccar (a Combs!) with his regular Undercurrents show
4pm – FM Odyssey Thanksgiving Special – The third hour from FM Odyssey
5pm – NPR’s All Things Considered – National News
6pm – Alaska News Nightly
6:30pm – Living On Earth
7pm – The Kitchen Sisters – Archivist Special “The Keepers”
8-10pm – Radio Unleashed