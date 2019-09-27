KHNS is currently off the air while we make adjustments to the Studio Transmitter Link (STL), and will be back on the air when adjustments are complete. Stay tuned for updates here on the website, our facebook, and you can continue listening on our stream. (The STL carries our signal from the main studio at the Chilkat Center for the Arts, to the Transmitter on FAA rd, in the wintertime, ice buildup during certain conditions has made the connection degrade and interrupted our broadcast. The work today should fix that problem and help us maintain the vital services at those crucial weather times.)