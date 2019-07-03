6:00-8:00- Morning Edition

8:00-9:00- Soundwaves; Alaska Morning News from 8:04-8:07, The Slowdown 8:07-8:13, Birdnote from 8:13-8:15, Music and Community updates from 8:15-8:45,

Garden Conversation from 8:45-9:00

9:00-10:00- Selected Shorts; A program from PRI featuring readings of short fiction by classic and emerging writers read by top Broadway and Hollywood actors

10:00-11:00- Destination Moon: a special from WHYY’s The Pulse with Maiken Scott, how we got to the moon, what we’ve learned since then, and what’s next for space exploration.

11:00-12:00- World Cafe Independence Day Special: Talia Schlanger takes a tour around the US with some of her favorite American guests this year

12:00-1:00- The BBC World Service Newshour

1:00-2:00- Hour 2 of NPR’s All Things Considered

2:00-3:00- A 4th of July Special from The International Americana Music Show; featuring Americana Music from American Musicians (special because this show usually only has non-american artists)

3:00-4:00- A 4th of July Special from Wind & Rhythm; featuring classic american band music

4:00-6:00- The Annual NPR special A Capitol Fourth; Hosted by John Stamos, will feature: Grammy Award-winning music legend Carole King with the Broadway cast of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical BEAUTIFUL starring Vanessa Carlton; multi-award winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling; acclaimed Tony-nominated singer-songwriter and actress Keala Settle (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN); multi-platinum recording artist and star of television, film and the Broadway stage Vanessa Williams; double ACM winner, CMA and Grammy nominee with more than 12 million in RIAA certified sales and early member of Pandora’s Billionaires Club Lee Brice; Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat with her new band Gone West; Rock and Roll and Vocal Group Hall of Fame legends, THE O’JAYS; five-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel vocalist extraordinaire Yolanda Adams; 2019 AMERICAN IDOL winner Laine Hardy; singing sensation Angelica Hale (AMERICA’S GOT TALENT); and this year’s winner of THE VOICE (Season 16), Maelyn Jarmon, performing the “National Anthem;”” with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

6:00-6:30- Alaska News Nightly

6:30-7:00- The Daily

7:00-8:00- Performance Today

8:00-9:00- Capitol Steps; classic lampoonery from these political goofballs, helping you laugh in the face of despair

9:00-10:00- UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage; a new Soul/Funk program celebrating America and American artists