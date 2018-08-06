Haines wasn’t scheduled to have any cruise ships in port tomorrow. But, with high winds forecasted in Northern Lynn Canal, around 3,000 extra visitors are headed for the Chilkat Valley.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a southerly gale at 35 knots, with gusts to 50 knots and 7 ft. seas.

Based on the forecast, the Ruby Princess will dock in Haines instead of sailing to Skagway.

The ship holds just over 3,000 guests and 1,200 crew.

The Haines-Skagway fast ferry, which shuttles cruise passengers between the two towns, is also cancelled Tuesday.

The Haines Visitor Center is looking for volunteers to help accommodate the extra visitors.