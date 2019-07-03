The Haines Police Department has been down an officer for nearly a month after the retirement of Brayton Long. This week, the department selected a new officer. KHNS met with Michael Fullerton at the Police Department.

The most recent inductee to the Haines Police department began work on July 1st. Michael Fullerton met with KHNS while being fitted for new gear at the public safety building.

He says he was very proud to put the Haines Police Department badge on for the first time.



He says this position is a good fit.

“My goal is to help people. That’s what makes me happiest,” he said.

“This position affords me that opportunity.”

Officer Fullerton moved to Haines about four years ago with his family. He says that he and his wife made the right decision in coming to Alaska.

“I love being in a small community,” he said.

“I really enjoy all aspects of our community. I think its a great combination of people. It’s really nice to have such a diverse group of people in the community. It can be difficult, but that’s one of the things that makes it vibrant and interesting.”

Fullerton has law enforcement experience. He worked for the Alaska State troopers in Fairbanks before taking on this new role. He left the troopers late last year to spend more time with family.

Fullerton joins Police Chief Heath Scott, Sergeant Josh Dryden, and Officers Chris Brown and Adam Patterson as the fifth member of the Department.