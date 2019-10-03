Preliminary results are in for the Skagway Assembly race. Orion Hanson and Dustin Stone will fill two open assembly seats.

The Skagway race was a close one. Incumbent Orion Hansen is in the lead with 234 votes, closely followed by Dustin Stone with 229 votes. Sam Bass received 166 votes. Borough staff say voter turnout was 30 percent this year.

Newcomer Dustin Stone says he’s honored to be elected. His plan is to listen and learn as much as he can.

“There’s a lot of important stuff coming down the pipe and I want to make sure I’m up to date and well informed,” he said.

Veteran assembly member Orion Hansen is happy to continue in his role and pleased to be working with Mayor Andrew Cremata and Manager Brad Ryan—and looking forward to sharing the dais with Dustin Stone.

“I am honored and ready to continue putting my best foot forward for Skagway,” said Hanson.

Hanson says he will focus on getting utility infrastructure across the bridge and improving the incinerator and wastewater treatment.

There were 3 questioned ballots and five mail ballots. Up to 24 absentee ballots will be counted Thursday. Those will not alter the outcome of the race.

The assembly will certify the final results at Thursday’s assembly meeting.