Haines High School Senior Cade Clay returned from a national shooting competition in Nebraska this week. He competed with the varsity team of Alaska Youth Education in Shooting Sports.

The team won the competition overall. Clay placed second in the nation for trap shooting, hitting 94 out of 100 targets.

When he returned to school this week he was welcomed with applause and posters congratulating him on a job well done.

Clay said that the competition got off to a rough start but he came back strong on the second day.

“That was an interesting trip, I shot my worst skeet and sporting clays the first day. The rest of the team was giving me crap about how I was a trap shooter, and then I went out there and beat all of them.”

Clay has also been competing with the Haines Hot Shots team this year. Last month he placed first in trap at the Southeast Fall Invitational Shoot in Juneau.