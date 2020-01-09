Haines residents are mourning the deaths of two men who were killed in an avalanche last week. In spite of the town’s somber mood, residents of the tight-knit community came together to celebrate the lives of Zane Durr and Matthew Green by sharing memories and music in their honor.

Zane Durr and Matthew Green came home for the holidays in December to catch up with friends and family. The day before New Years eve, they took a day trip to the Chuck Creek Trail in British Columbia with another friend to go snowboarding. While climbing a hill near the highway, an avalanche swept the three of them. Durr and Green were killed. They were 21 years old.

Hundreds of people packed into the Chilkat Center for the Arts on Tuesday to remember the lives of the two young men. Quickly every seat in the auditorium was filled. A live feed of the stage was projected on a screen in the lobby so that people who didn’t arrive in time to get a seat could still watch.

One by one, family and friends stepped on stage to share stories and memories as a slideshow of photos played behind them. Some recalled acts of kindness. Others like Carl Tupou shared misadventures like the time they climbed a mountain in the snow to cut down a Christmas tree.

“It’s funny how those two could take a simple task and turn it into a memorable adventure.”

Durr and Green became good friends while attending school in Haines. They were active in the community, participating in youth groups, athletics and the performing arts. After graduating, both of them eventually made their way to Seattle and found a place to live together, but they remained close with their friends and family from Haines.

At the memorial there was a performance by former members of the Man Choir, an acapella group that Durr and Green were a part of while attending Haines High School. They wore the group’s signature green bow ties as they sang old favorites.

In a community as small as Haines, losses like this are felt by everyone. But during such difficult times, people come together to support one another.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the Durr and Green families. Over 15,000 dollars have been raised so far.