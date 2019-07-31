The Haines Marching Band got its long-sought Sousaphone last week. The instrument made its debut at the Southeast Alaska State Fair this weekend.

They spent four years fundraising for the $2,366 instrument. That effort was pushed over the edge with a grant from the Chilkat Valley Community Foundation, which is an affiliate of the Alaska Community Foundation.

A sousaphone is a lightweight, tuba-like instrument particular to marching bands because it can be worn while standing or marching. It gets its name from American composer John Philip Sousa who helped develop it. He is famed for his American military marches, such as Stars and Stripes Forever.

The next instrument on the band’s list is a marching bass drum. The current drums is so heavy the band has to wheel it along on a platform. That’s an upgrade from when they pushed it in a baby buggy.

This is the band practicing “When You Wish Upon a Fair” an original arrangement by former Haines School music director, Bob Krebs. Matt Davis is playing the new sousaphone.