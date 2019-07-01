A festival called Aquasension celebrated the value of water on the banks of the Chilkat River in Haines this week.

On the surface, this looks and feels like a music festival. But if you dive deeper Aquasension is foremost a celebration of pure water to honor the life and values of Mario Benassi Jr., a Haines resident who died unexpectedly in California last year.

Hi father, also Mario Benassi, says water was a recurrent element in his son’s life..

“A theme that kept resonating with him was the water, water, always water. All the songs he sang,” he said.



Benassi said Mario Jr agreed to score one of his films right before his death.

“The next day he was gone,” he said.

“He went swimming in the river; he passed in the river.”

The short film describes the local watershed and advocates for conservation as Constantine Mineral Resources explores zinc deposits with plans to mine upstream.

Benassi says he will remember his son’s love and gratitude. And love and gratitude was thematic on the banks of the Chilkat throughout the week.

Friends and artists performed music, danced, and practiced yoga at the Chilkat Inlet Retreat where the event was held. Kogi elders from the high mountains of Columbia were in residence. They agreed to come to Haines and bless the water after friends of Benassi Jr traveled to Columbia and recounted the story of his passing.

“They said we see this as the fulfillment of the prophecy where the eagle and the condor will fly together to protect the our mother earth,” Benassi said.



Tlingit dignitaries welcomed the Kogi and other visitors with song and dance. The day was hot so dozens of participants cooled their hands and feet in the water from a small creek running into the Chilkat. The Kogi and Tlingit spoke through an interpreter.

James Hart was among those who welcomed the Kogi and onlookers. He explained that the Tlingit are people of the tides and that water is a symbol of identity and a connection to ancestors.

“The water here is our lifeline,” he said.

“Sometimes its hard to show how much it means to us. So I appreciate all of you for being here today and sharing that feeling with us. Gunalchéesh for making this trip, thank you.”

It was a highlight in the week in celebration, reflection, and song. Benassi says his son worked to change the world through music.

“I know my son. I know what he represented and what he wanted for me. I have the strength to carry on in his name and make him proud and do something of value in his name,” he said.



The week-long festival was among the ways he perpetuates that change.