The Haines Borough Fire Department commemorated the anniversary of September 11, 2001 by standing on full watch and presenting the flag in front of the Public Safety building on Wednesday. Haines may be about as far as you can get from Ground Zero in New York City without leaving the United States, but the first responders are united by honor and commitment.

They held their vigil from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Fire Chief Al Giddings stood beside Police Chief Heath Scott who held the flag.

“We’re honoring the 343 firefighters who lost their lives, as well as every other responder and civilians,” he said.

Community members left flowers in front of the flag and set of fire gear that was displayed in effigy. Giddings wore his turnout gear and helmet.

“This is what the fire fire fighters wore when they went up the stairs at the Trade Towers,” he said.

Giddings said visitors stood in tears, knelt in prayer, and took pictures with the guard. He said it was an honor for Haines responders to be a part of the remembrance.