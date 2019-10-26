The Haines Borough made upgrades to the municipal pool this winter. It was slated to reopen at the beginning of August. Delays mean the Haines Dolphins swim team will start their season a bit late this year.

Swim practice usually starts in September. The team missed their first meet in Sitka, and they are likely to miss upcoming Petersburg and Whitehorse meets.

Haines Dolphins swim coach Jackie St. Clair says that’s a small price to pay for the improvements.

“We’re missing a couple of meets this fall, but I know it’s going to be worth the wait,” she said.

She said that won’t be too much of a set back for the Dolphins—the biggest hurdle when it comes to meets will be reduced state ferry service.

In her opinion, this is the most convenient time for the pool to be closed. That’s because there’s plenty of practice time between now and the big championship meets scheduled next Spring.

Swimmers have been coming up with alternatives to say in shape.

“Some of our older swimmers have joined other sports teams like cross country so they can stay practicing,” she said.

She said others even traveled to different pools to train.

Last year the swim team fluctuated between 60 and 70 swimmers—a big group for a small town. St. Clair doesn’t know how many swimmers will sign up this year, but she says the upgraded facility may be a draw.

Public Facilities Director Ed Coffland says the work is close to complete. He hopes to reopen the pool next week.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

“We’re going to be back in the water soon and its going to be better than ever.”

St. Clair says that once the team hires a lifeguard they will be ready to get back in the pool.