The Haines School is a beautiful building, but things can get pretty messy with all the different classes and activities it hosts. Haines school custodian Natasha Fitzpatrick was recognized this week for her hard work to keep the facility spic and span.

Fitzpatrick was rounding the corner to the girls’ bathroom on Thursday when she was met with applause from students and staff.

“Tiana told me that there was a mess in the girls’ bathroom and I said, ‘I’m on it.’ I go down there and there’s the whole school. Very touching,” Fitzpatrick says.

They were congratulating Fitzpatrick for an award she received this week. She is a finalist in a contest for custodians who have been recognized for outstanding work.

Tennant, a company that sells cleaning products, launched the Custodians Are Key contest this year. In September, the company put out an open call for nominations for best school custodian in the country. They asked people to write about why their favorite custodian deserved the award.

Haines School administrative assistant Ashley Sage nominated Fitzpatrick.

“I nominated Natasha because she’s awesome,” Sage says. “She goes above and beyond no matter what the job is. She knows the kids. She cares about the school so much. If there’s a big activity she’ll adjust her schedule. After a basketball tournament or after the bazaar she’ll come in Saturday night or Sunday morning. It doesn’t matter what it is. The school is always ready to go Monday morning by 8 o’clock.”

Fitzpatrick has been working at the school for 11 years. She says she has really enjoyed spending time with students and staff.

“I do like to clean. I like a challenge. Like right now I am the only custodian for K-12. Certain areas are challenging,” Fitzpatrick says.

Like the bathrooms. You would not know it just by walking through the school, but there are nineteen bathrooms in there.

Fitzpatrick is one of three finalists selected for the Custodians Are Key contest so far. She won $500 and is now in the running for the grand prize. In May, judges will decide which custodian takes home $10,000 for their school and the choice of a number of different prizes like a 4 day getaway, a new T.V. or a patio set and grill.