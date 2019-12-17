Some conservation groups in Haines have been speaking out against a local mining project for years. When the mining company hired a consultant to document community concerns this winter, the didn’t show up. Here’s what happened.

Constantine Metal Resources and Whitehorse-based environmental consultant Hemmera invited organizations and individuals to sit down for informal, confidential interviews. It’s a chance for locals to weigh in on the controversial project—and a way for Constantine to learn more about community concerns.

“I feel that this is a manipulative process,” said Shannon Donahue, a local organizer for Southeast Alaska Conservation Council and the executive director of the Great Bear Foundation.

“I feel like it is less designed to really, you know, address our community concerns than it is to develop approval, you know, social approval for this mine.”

Hers is one of the conservation organizations that penned a statement accusing the process of baked-in bias. Their statement says the process is designed to “produce favorable outcomes for the mining company.” That’s in part because Hemmera environmental consulting is a subsidiary of mine and oil industry company Ausenco.

About 35 people signed on, including local fishermen and tour operators. They’ve asked that their decision not to go on the record with Hemmera be added to the company’s record.

Constantine’s Vice President of Community Engagement Liz Cornejo says Hemmera is unbiased and that Constantine selected them because of their experience and proximity to Haines.

“We hope that people do take this up. We’re sorry they didn’t feel this offer was meaningful or genuine but we are excited by all the people who have engaged in the process so far. We hope the individuals with this letter reconsider and they are welcome to re-engage at any point in the process,” she said.



She says Constantine will record their statement.

Kimberly Strong is the tribal president of the Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan. She didn’t sign on to the conservation groups’ letter, but she says she’s leery of what looks like a public relations gimmick.

“I think we’ve made ourselves very clear that there is no amount of risk that the tribe is willing to accept on the Chilkat River,” she said.



She said that engaging with the native community through a survey doesn’t go far enough to recognize the tribe’s sovereignty.

Haines Economic Development Council, the Haines Chamber of Commerce, and the Haines Borough met with Hemmera, among others. Borough manager Debra Schnabel said the purpose of her visit was to understand what the firm is doing and how the borough might engage. She recommended the consultant present to the Planning Commission.

Consultants from Hemmera will return to Haines in January for more interviews.