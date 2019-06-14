The Haines Borough Public Library is hosting a class to teach stargazers how to use a network of remotely operated telescopes. The technology allows astronomers of all levels to make their own discoveries.

Before moving to Haines, Erik Stevens helped develop space hardware for Ball Aerospace, an engineering firm.

“One of my projects was an experimental sea surface temperature radiometer,” Stevens says. “Which is basically a really really nice thermal camera, an infrared camera, that hangs out the bottom of an airplane and points down at a body of water.”

These days Stevens works as the systems engineer for the Haines Borough Public Library, but that doesn’t mean he has lost his passion for space exploration.

With help from the NASA At My Library program, Stevens will teach a class on how to take photos of faraway planets, stars and nebulas using remote telescopes stationed across the U.S.

“This was all new to me when I heard about it through this NASA At My Library program, so I was really excited to hear that you can actually log on and you can control the telescopes and you get to process your own data. I think it’s really cool,” Stevens says.

25 years ago the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics helped create a network of micro-observatories that can be controlled online. The network provides access to five automated telescopes located in Arizona and Massachusetts.

After users select a target and choose an exposure time, the telescopes capture images at night and email them back the next day.

“You get this image and it’s basically raw data. So you have to use their software through the website to process the image and generate something that visually makes sense,” Stevens says.

Roy Gould is the director of the micro-observatories project. He says that while the images created with the telescopes are beautiful, the value is in what can be learned from them.

“You can repeat Galileo’s experiments, showing that the planets go around the sun,” Gould says. “You can go back online and look at the images that other students have taken over time and see new stars being born in galaxies, and we’ve had some scientists even publish papers on that.”

Gould says that the astronomical discoveries of this era are unprecedented. When the micro-observatories program started 25 years ago nobody knew for certain if other worlds existed beyond our solar system. Since then thousands have been discovered.

Even though the micro-observatory network provides the tools to find new stars and planets, Gould says that isn’t really the point.

“It’s not necessarily the new discovery, it’s the personal discovery. You know if you go to the Grand Canyon or you go to Alaska, you could just go to the store and buy a postcard and suddenly you get a beautiful photo. But people take their own pictures. There’s something about taking your own. Even though it is not a professional picture it has a very different quality. It’s yours.”

Stevens will demonstrate how to use the micro-observatory network at the Haines Borough Public Library on June 19th at 5:30 pm.