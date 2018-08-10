The Haines Assembly held Borough Manager Debra Schnabel’s annual evaluation this week. While Schnabel’s performance was the main topic of discussion, the group also discussed improving trust and communication within the borough.

Schnabel has been on the job since June 2017. Generally, the assembly had favorable things to say about her work in the last year. But, they also see areas for improvement.

Assembly member Heather Lende pointed to how Schnabel has handled difficult situations in the borough.

“The way in which she was hired. The controversy, the recall, the terribly acrimonious things that were said and written about and all of it regarding her and the hire and I thought if she can walk into this job, even with people in the office who were openly opposed to her hire and do it so gracefully and so competently, I can certainly survive the recall and the rest of it as well,” said Lende.

Tom Morphet, who wrote about the local government for many years as a journalist, said Schnabel is one of the best, if not the best manager he’s seen.

He said her knowledge of and connection to town issues is both a benefit and challenge for her position. Schnabel grew up in Haines.

“I think your greatest strength is you grew up here and you know the town inside and out,” said Morphet. “I think it’s also your greatest weakness.”

Brenda Josephson said one of Schnabel’s greatest strengths is her passion, but it’s also her greatest weakness.

Josephson said the way ordinances are brought to the assembly right now needs to change. She said they should be vetted by committees before being introduced to the full assembly.

“I would like us to consistently follow a process where we have challenges that are identified,” said Josephson. “You make us aware of them, if it’s something you’ve identified. Then we set whatever it is to go through the committee process.”

Morphet requested Schnabel provide different options when she brings proposals to the assembly.

“If we could get alternatives when you make a proposal, such as ‘the assembly could do a, b, or c. I recommend b for these reasons. A and c are also options.’ I think we could come to consensus faster, or know what to go to committee with faster,” said Morphet.

The manager evaluation also led to a conversation about trust and communication within the borough.

Schnabel said she sees room to improve communication. She said some borough staff don’t feel like they have the full respect of the assembly.

“The staff, and I’ll include myself in that, often feels that we don’t have the expertise, we don’t have the skills, we don’t have the — we don’t have whatever it is that you need or want…we don’t feel trusted to know what the issues are and how to resolve them,” said Schnabel. “That’s very demoralizing.”

Others at the dias said they feel similarly.

“I feel the same way too sometimes,” said Lende. “The opposite, with the staff for instance.”

“I understand what you’re saying and that’s exactly how I feel,” said Hill. “I’m in the office every day and I feel underutilized.”

Hill said she hopes they can continue to work toward building trust and communication.