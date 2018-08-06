At a meeting Tuesday, the Haines Assembly will consider three ordinances that could result in ballot questions this October.

Police service outside the townsite is the focus of two of them. The first would create an on-call police service area. The second would amend charter to establish police departments as an area-wide power. If either ordinance is passed by the assembly, the actions would still need to be approved by voters.

Another possible ballot question is all about trash.The borough has been trying to figure out if there’s a better way to deal with solid waste. The assembly is set to take up an ordinance that lays out the framework for a solid waste management operational plan.

Again, if the ordinance is passed by the assembly, the measure would go to voters in October.

Also on the agenda is an ordinance clarifying the intent of an excise tax placed on marijuana cultivation facilities.

The assembly is also set to discuss municipal land entitlement selections. The Department of Natural Resources notified the borough it intends to reject some of the land selected for inclusion in the borough. It recommends the withdrawal of a few other parcels.

Borough Manager Debra Schnabel recommends the assembly direct her to hold to the selections of William Henry Bay, Katzehin River and Chilkoot Inlet East Lynn Canal, and to appeal contrary decisions. She also recommends requesting support from the Congressional delegation in rescinding Public Land Order 5603, which withdrew certain areas from state selection.

The meeting is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in assembly chambers. You can listen live through a link on our homepage.