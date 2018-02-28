The Haines Assembly came to a quick decision on appointments to the public safety commission Tuesday. But the unanimous motion was a long time in the making.

The assembly delayed a decision on the appointments at its February 14 meeting.

At that point, there were two empty seats.

The commission recommended Chuck Mitman and Pat Hefley to fill the positions.

Mitman is a longtime volunteer firefighter and EMT. And Hefley is the administrator for the SEARHC clinic in Haines.

But some assembly members wanted to see Paul Rogers on the commission. Rogers is retired from a career in law enforcement.

At the February 14 meeting, the assembly went back and forth, but couldn’t come to an agreement. So they postponed it.

In the time between that meeting and Tuesday night, a third spot opened up on the commission when Michael Fullerton resigned. In a letter to Mayor Jan Hill, Fullerton says his resignation comes as a new job requires him to take an extended absence from Haines.

With three open seats, Mayor Jan Hill recommended Mitman, Rogers and Hefley all be confirmed.

With little discussion, a motion to that effect passed unanimously.

In addition to those appointed this week, the public safety commission is made up of Judy Erikson and Bill McCord.