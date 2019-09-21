It’s election season, and in Haines five candidates filed to run for two seats on the Borough Assembly. KHNS is bringing those five candidates to you in a series of profiles that will air in the weeks leading up to our Candidate Forum. Today we’ll hear from Sally McGuire.

Sally McGuire moved to Alaska in the 1960s. She went to college at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks and moved to Haines in 1985. She and her husband raised four children out at Lutak. She spends a lot of time in the garden.

“I am a grass farmer. I grow grass, few things. And I grow other grains and things,” she said.



She is a subsistence farmer and once ran a small bakery in Lutak. She served on the Chilkoot River Corridor Planning Commission and she has also done some land use planning for teh Lutak area.

She entered the assembly race because she is concerned about the potential hard rock mine at the Palmer Project.

“There’s a lot of issues that I am interested in. The mine is certainly the driving issue. I really think it’s a bad deal for Haines,” said McGuire.



She says she wants to support fishermen, and she doesn’t think a mine and the fishery can coexist.

Her priorities for the borough include a plan for the Lutak Dock, more robust childcare options, and food security.

McGuire says there needs to be a solution to the question of police service outside the townsite. She says she respects that people who live out the highway don’t want police patrols, but she supports emergency services. She herself is in favor of police service.

“I live in Lutak, I’d love to see a heck of a lot more police out there. I’d like them out there whenever,” she laughed.

“But I don’t think that I can’t get behind paying higher property tax. And then I think we pay enough property taxes already.”

She doesn’t think the Haine budget should follow the state’s example of cutting services. She says industries should pay more taxes, so the municipality can offer more to residents and young families.

Since she lives at Lutak and has family out the highway, she says she feels confident representing the diverse populations of Haines.

“I think that I would be able to speak to and hopefully for people in all different parts of the borough. And I think that’s important,” she said.



McGuire is retired. She says that pairing her perspective with that of a younger candidate would be a good spectrum of representation on the assembly.