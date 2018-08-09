The Haines Assembly is moving forward with an ordinance that could result in a ballot question this October. The public still has time to weigh-in on the measure presenting a way forward on police service areas.

At a meeting Tuesday, the assembly had two ordinances related to police service in front of them. The first would create an on-call police service area.

Alaska State Troopers withdrew its only blue shirt officer from the Chilkat Valley in 2017. That officer used to patrol outside the Haines townsite.

After unsuccessful attempts to regain an officer, the local government is trying to figure out the best way to provide for the safety of residents throughout the borough.

Assembly member Heather Lende said it’s important to hear what residents in these areas have to say about what kind of police presence they want.

“The only way that we can answer the people that have asked for some level, is to give them an opportunity to vote on it,” said Lende. “And I think we should give them an opportunity to vote on the type of protection that they would like.”

The ordinance would make way for on-call police service. This was the first public hearing, but the assembly made a couple amendments to the measure.

It voted unanimously to indicate services may include traffic control or enforcement, or patrols based on scheduled events, citizen complaints, or requests.

The on-call element means these services would be in response to verbal or written reports.

The assembly also voted to split the new police service area into three separate areas. There would be one for the Haines Highway Corridor, one for Mud Bay, and another for Lutak Rd.

Lende moved to amend the ordinance.

“I recognize that this could be a challenge for staff and how we vote on it,” said Lende. “But I think it’s a better way to do it. Because I think there may be certain areas that want it, certain areas that don’t, and they’re fairly distinctive.”

The amendment passed unanimously. With it came another change. Instead of making the existing public safety commission the board of directors for the new service areas, the assembly decided there should be a board in each individual area. And, they should be made up of residents in those areas.

Though all of the amendments passed unanimously, there were still some mixed feelings from the assembly. Tresham Gregg expressed concern over the cost of expanding police service.

“We’re going to be looking at more red markers on the budget, if the police have full latitude to go and spend their time running up and down the highway for whatever,” said Scott.

But Stephanie Scott pushed back.

“On-call police services are just that, on-call police services,” said Scott. “They’re not patrols. So this is exactly what people up the highway, in the outlying area, out Mud Bay, out Lutak, it’s exactly what they want.”

And Tom Morphet wanted to amend the ordinance to say on-call police services are police services in response to an imminent threat to human life. But, that amendment did not pass.

Right now, the measure calls for funding the new service areas through a property tax, and potential grants.

The ordinance is up for a second public hearing on August 21. If it’s passed by the assembly, the question of whether to create new service areas will go to voters on the October ballot.

The assembly voted to postpone indefinitely a second ordinance to amend charter, establishing police departments as an area-wide power.