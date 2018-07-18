Election season is approaching, and several municipal offices are opening in Skagway in Haines.

In Skagway, two assembly seats are open for filing, each for three year terms.

There are two, three-year seats opening up on the Skagway School Board as well.

The filing period in Skagway is July 30-August 13.

In Haines, two, three-year assembly seats are up for election.

Three school board seats are opening up.

The candidate filing period in Haines is August 1-20.

The deadline to register to vote in the municipal elections is Sept. 2.

Municipal elections will take place Tuesday, October 2.

Primary elections for statewide office take place August 21. The deadline to register to vote in the primary elections is July 22. General election day is November 6.