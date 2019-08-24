There’s a change to the roster of candidates running for two open Haines Borough Assembly seats. Diana Lapham withdrew her candidacy on Friday morning, according to the Haines Borough, narrowing the field from six candidates to five. Lapham did not reply to a request for comment by broadcast time.
