Due to major equipment problems Fairbanks-based Breast Cancer Detection Center cancelled about 100 mammogram appointments in the Upper Lynn Canal this year. They send a mobile mammography unit to the Upper Lynn Canal twice a yearly.

The mammogram truck is en route to Fairbanks for repairs. SEARHC Clinic in Haines and Dahl Memorial Clinic in Skagway are waiting to hear if and when the mobile mammography unit will return to try again.