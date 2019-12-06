Constantine Metal Resources operates a mineral exploration project north of Haines. Their goal is to mine the mountains adjacent to the Saksaia glacier. Mining is a technical industry, but companies increasingly must respond to a social component: how local people feel about land use.

Liz Cornejo is the Vice President of Community Engagement for Constantine. She’s a geologist by training, but she interfaces with the public regularly.

“We have to be wearing multiple hats and be multidisciplinary, but also know where our limitations are, and know when to bring in the experts to help us,” she said.



That’s why her company hired Shena Shaw of Hemmera, an environmental consulting company. The Whitehorse firm is tasked with community engagement on behalf of the exploration company. It’s a chance for locals to weigh in on the controversial project.

“I work with both proponents and communities to kind of create space for them to talk about what a project might look like for the community,” Shaw said.



She will be at the Aspen Hotel through this Friday to listen to community members. She says all interviews will remain confidential. And she wants to hear the good as well as the bad.

“I don’t have a vested interest in the outcome of whether or not a project proceeds, but I do have an interest in making sure that a process gets executed where people can feel like they can learn about the project, and that they have a an opportunity to voice concerns and feel that they’ve participated in shaping what a project looks like,” said Shaw.



Hemmera sent out invitations to over 100 community members and organizations last week, but Shaw says anyone can call or drop by the Aspen Hotel through Friday.

Haines Chamber of Commerce director Tracey Harmon took advantage of the opportunity this week. She says local businesses want to know about how to manage critical infrastructure and economic development opportunities. She’s has a lot of questions about the estimated 260 jobs a future mine could create.

“What are the local hire preference opportunities in those jobs? And how can we get our local workforce trained and ready to take on some of those jobs? What are ways that we can capitalize on economic development during the boom, and then plans for closure during the bust,” asked Harmon.



Local conservation groups have been vocal in opposition of mine development in the past. But they declined to comment on the outreach program and whether or not they would participate at this time.

Shaw says she has over a dozen interviews scheduled for this week’s visit. She and her colleagues will use community feedback to create a list of issues that Constantine could address as they move forward. Hemmera consultants will return to Haines in January for more interviews.