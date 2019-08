As you may have heard, KHNS’s General Manager Kay Clements won a very generous sabbatical grant from the Rasmuson Foundation. You can read more about the grant here:

So, Kay is currently enjoying a well-deserved break until February 2020, when she’ll return to her helm at KHNS. In the meantime, Janine Allen is stepping in as Interim Manager until Kay’s return. Congratulations, Kay, and thanks Rasmuson Foundation!