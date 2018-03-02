Temporary, Full-Time News Reporter (3/2/18)



KHNS Radio seeks an enthusiastic and adventurous temporary reporter to join its reporting team in Haines, Alaska. This position may start immediately and term of contract is flexible or could turn into a permanent position.

You will be working in a collaborative, two-person newsroom. Various levels of experience will be considered, but applicants with a strong background in daily or weekly reporting, editing skills and radio production will be given preference.

Required Duties and Responsibilities

Report and produce daily news stories and newscast in collaboration with one other reporter

Assist in maintaining the news department’s website and social media presence

Provide content for other stations in the regional Coast Alaska and statewide APRN networks as appropriate

Produce and broadcast live breaking news coverage and talk shows when necessary

KHNS has a small staff that works closely together. This job requires a high level of self-motivation and the ability to work independently and under the pressure of daily deadlines. The successful candidate needs a strong knowledge of newsroom operations; radio production experience is preferred. Excellent written, verbal, and computer skills are essential. Working knowledge of Alaska, regional and local issues is preferred.

This temporary position provides a competitive hourly wage, based on experience. Travel expenses and housing may be negotiable.

Did we pique your interest?

Send a letter of interest, resume, and work samples to gm@khns.org and to news@khns.org with “Temporary Reporter Search” in the subject line. Open until filled, but we are interested in filling this position as soon as possible. Questions about this position may be directed to news@khns.org.