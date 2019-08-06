The U.S. Coastguard medevaced a 72-year-old woman from the Chilkoot Trail over the weekend. The 33-mile trail follows the route used to reach the Klondike goldfields during the gold rush.

Anna Nierenberg of Tuscon, Arizona injured her leg while hiking about 15 miles Northeast of Skagway near the Canadian border and was unable to continue. She and her hiking partner activated an emergency beacon, alerting Alaska Wildlife Troopers of their situation and location just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. Due to the terrain, the troopers requested helicopter assistance.

The Coastguard responded to the area via helicopter. The hikers had activated a strobe light, allowing the aircrew to spot them almost immediately. The helicopter transported Nierenberg to Juneau for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to Lieutenant Kyle Johnson, a copilot on the case, the hikers were prepared for several days of challenging hiking.