A man died on the Davidson Glacier River near Haines after a canoe carrying 11 people capsized on Monday.

U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Meredith Manning says the canoe was being used for a guided tour of Glacier Point for passengers from three different cruise ships.

According to a press release from the Alaska State Troopers, Haines Borough Police Department reported to Ketchikan State Trooper dispatch that a commercial canoe had overturned and approximately 10 people had gone into a rapids area on the glacial fed river. Juneau based state troopers coordinated a response with the tour operator, Haines Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Haines Borough Police, the Coast Guard and local fire department personnel.

A Coast Guard helicopter bound for Skagway was immediately diverted to the scene. The press release states that 50-year-old Steven Todd Willis of North Las Vegas was found deceased in the water. The remaining passengers were safely rescued and transferred to a small boat operated by the company in charge of the canoe tour. The Coast Guard transported Willis’ remains to Juneau by helicopter, where they were released to the next of kin who had also been passengers on the tour.

Skagway-based Alaska Excursions, a company that offers canoe tours of Glacier Point, confirmed in a statement released Monday that the capsizing of one of its canoes resulted in the death of one of its passengers.

River conditions were reported to be higher than usual at the time of the canoe tour. The investigation is ongoing.

This story has been updated as more information has become available.