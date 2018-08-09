The Chilkoot Trail is closed to all use until further notice.

The Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park made the decision Wednesday, due to flooding along the Taiya River.

According to a press release from the park, flooding from the Taiya submerged sections of the trail with hazardous, swift-flowing, waist-deep water.

The National Weather Service in Juneau issued a flood warning for the area on Wednesday afternoon.

A park representative says there were hikers on the trail when the decision was made to close. The trail crew was able to turn back hikers on the U.S. side.

One party of hikers started earlier in the day, and was confirmed safe by a ranger.

The Park will reassess trail conditions this morning.