Carnival Corporation settled a pollution lawsuit for $20 million and will submit to more stringent oversight of environmental compliance. In April, U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz threatened to ban Carnival Corporation from docking at U.S. ports for violating the terms of probation from a previous pollution conviction. In 2016 Princess Cruise Lines dumped oily waste in the ocean and covered it up, resulting in a $40M fine and five year probation. The company acknowledged violating probation by dumping gray water and food waste, a known threat to marine life. Almost half a million of Skagway’s cruise ship passengers arrive in port on a Carnival Corporation owned ship—be it Carnival Cruise Lines or subsidiaries Princess Cruises and Holland America. The company’s cruise ships make a couple dozen stops in Haines and nearly 200 arrivals in Skagway.