It’s election season, and in Haines five candidates filed to run for two seats on the Borough Assembly. KHNS is bringing those five candidates to you in a series of profiles that will air in the weeks leading up to our Candidate Forum. Today we’ll hear about Gabe Thomas.

Gabe Thomas is a sixth generation Haines resident. He grew up riding a four wheeler near his childhood home in Klukwan.

Thomas spent about 18 years traveling and working outside of Haines, which is how he met his wife⁠—Chamber of Commerce Director Tracey Harmon. He says after their first child was born, it was time to come home.

Now he works on the highway for Colas Alaska and he’s a member of the Haines Uglies, a social group with a focus on community giving. He says he decided to run for office this year because he feels it’s time to commit to the community. He says he wants to protect it while it grows.

He says he’s not a single issue candidate, but the budget is his top priority.

“Budget is boss,” said Thomas.

“I think that’s the assembly’s main responsibility, is to set the budget. It’s not to direct a manager in any other way, besides, give her the budget, let her review the budget and try to make the changes accordingly.”

He says the borough needs to start planning for even tougher financial times ahead with a budget that reflects the Governor’s vision for the state. He’s in favor of raising local sales tax in the summer months, as long as there are a few tax free days for locals.

Thomas is open to resource development because he wants stable employment options for locals, like his children when they grow up.

“I think as long as we have people like us that work in the industry, the locals, and we have as many local hires that care about this valley as much as possible. We’re going to hold them to higher standards than people that are imported from out of town,” he said.



He is also pushing for new solutions to local solid waste management. He says he doesn’t see a need for expanded police service yet. But as the highway expands and speed limits increase, or if there is economic growth in the community it would be worth consideration.

But most of all…

“I just really want⁠—I just really want everybody to vote. I don’t care how you’re going to vote, I want to see more than a 30% turnout,” Thomas said.



He says this feels like a pivotal election.

To learn more about the candidates, attend our Candidate forum on Friday September 20th at 7 p.m. We’ll be broadcasting live on KHNS or you can stream the forum live at khns.org. Election day is October 1, 2019.

