A solo hiker on the Chilkoot Trail sustained a bear bite on their lower leg Monday evening, according to the National Park Service. This is the second bear mauling in the Upper Lynn Canal this year.

The hiker was able to walk to the Canyon City ranger cabin and issue a distress call at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Skagway Fire Department and National Park Service staff responded by helicopter and located the injured hiker 9 a.m.

The hiker was transported to the Dahl Memorial Clinic in Skagway.