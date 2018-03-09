The Haines Avalanche Center is warning of dangerous conditions Friday and this weekend.

According to the center’s website, avalanche danger is high to borderline extreme today. It says extreme danger is possible Saturday and Sunday.

The center monitors avalanche conditions in three zones – from right near town to the Chilkat Pass. Right now, the degree of avalanche danger ranges from considerable to high in every zone.

The bottom line, according to the center: avoid all avalanche terrain today and this weekend.

Conditions are described as a “loaded gun,” where slopes are stressed and waiting to be triggered.

For more details on the forecasts, visit alaskasnow.org.