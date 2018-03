Haines is a popular spot for backcountry snow sports. But this winter has been a tough one for downhill skiing, snowboarding and snow machining. Much of the season has seen limited snow accumulation, making access difficult. And, now that the good powder has arrived, so have increased safety concerns.

KHNS’s Abbey Collins caught up with Haines Avalanche Center forecaster and instructor Jeff Moskowitz to talk about current avalanche conditions and staying safe in the mountains.