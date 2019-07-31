Constantine Metal Resources just received approval to begin underground exploration drilling on land they lease from Alaska’s Mental Health Trust. That work is slated to start next Spring.

Constantine Metal Resources now has all the necessary permits and regulatory approvals to excavate a mile-long tunnel at the Palmer Project and roughly triple their yearly drilling. That’s because once underground, the company can operate continuously and year-round.

“It’s been a long process and a lot of hard work by a lot of people,” said Liz Cornejo, Director of Community and External Affairs.



“The process has led to a great plan to move the project forward.”

Exploratory drilling and mapping is finished for the year at the Palmer Project while the company focuses on a corporate transition. A new company called HighGold is going to spin off from Constantine and manage their projects in Cook Inlet, Yukon, and Ontario. Constantine will continue to work near Haines.

“And that process is happening right now,” Cornejo said. It’s not until after that transition that Constantine will work to finance next year’s exploration project.

“The financing for Constantine and excavation would come post spin-out. That will be an ongoing process with us and investors to put together.”

Critics of the project are concerned that waste rock and water could contaminate the watershed, compromising the fishery and public health. Cornejo says that though camp is closed for the season the Haines office is open for community discussions and potential site tours.