A proposed hydroelectric power plant at Walker Lake near Haines is one step closer to development. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) authorized a 30-year easement near Walker Lake for Southern Energy Incorporated (SEI) to pursue construction related to its proposed power plant.

DNR is seeking public comment on its preliminary approval of an easement for SEI’s proposed hydroelectric dam project. The 65 acres of state-owned uplands included in the easement are located 30 miles northwest of Haines, just south of the Klehini River and the Porcupine Trail.

The private non-exclusive easement will allow SEI to construct and maintain access roads, a penstock, and a buried transmission line.

Project plans include the construction of two small dams on a tributary at the southeast end of Walker Lake.

The hydroelectric power generated from the dams is intended for the public utility grid and other interested parties as sales agreements allow. Thirty-six hundred megawatt hours of power will be generated by the dams each year. That is enough to power around 700 households per year based on estimates of the average annual energy consumption for Haines residents.

At the moment, the majority of hydropower used throughout the borough is produced in Skagway and delivered to Haines through an underwater transmission cable.

SEI has applied for a lease for the two dams and a powerhouse site. The lease application is still under review. In addition, the energy company will need to receive authorization from the Alaska Dam Safety Program and water rights permits from DNR.

The public has until 5 p.m. on August 15th to submit written comments on the easement authorization. Following the close of the comment period, DNR will review written comments and may revise its decision accordingly. Comments can be sent by mail to the DNR Division of Mining, Land and Water’s Southeastern Regional Office or by email to adam.moser@alaska.gov